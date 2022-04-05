York Revolution adopt team dog Rosie

A dog who was abandoned by his owners for being "gay" has found a new home with a gay couple adopting the pooch.Fezco's story made the local news as WCCB Charlotte as they reported how his owners abandoned him for humping another male dog, the report described Fezco being between 4 and 5 years old as well as being good with both people and other pets.The shelter he was staying at had asked for local rescues to step up and take Fezco into foster before he is adopted.Well, the press coverage certainly worked as Steve Nichols and his long-time partner...

PETS ・ 14 DAYS AGO