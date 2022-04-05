ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York Revolution adopt team dog Rosie

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe York Revolution has adopted a new...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

Shelter dogs free to adopt from Crystal Creek

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Crystal Creek Kennels in Battle Ground is giving dogs away for free to a good home. Kennel Manager Emma Banter says a good home is somewhere where the owners make it a priority to keep any existing pets up to date on vaccines and other medical care.
BATTLE GROUND, IN
Salina Post

Salina Animal Services has lots of dogs to adopt

We are busting at the seams with dogs. I know we are showing just a few available on the website but we have sooo many strays. Special prices to help find these babies forever homes. All dogs dogs 75.00 until 3/26/2022 at 1 pm. No appointment necessary on Saturday 3/26/2022 we open at 10am that morning. We also have appointment times open Wednesday and Friday. Please consider adopting a new family member for a lifetime of happiness. Auggie and Skappie the two old Weenies need to go together as they are extremely bonded.
SALINA, KS
KGUN 9

Program Finds Adoptable Dogs Based On Kids’ Doodles

If your kids are dreaming of adding a furry friend to the family, they’ve probably taken crayon or pencil to paper to draw their vision of the perfect family pet. Now, a clever new program will help them find their ideal pet — while also helping a shelter dog find their forever home — based on their sketch.
ANIMALS
WEAR

Missing dog adopted reunited with Northwest Florida family

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A dog that went missing is now back home with his owner. Nanook, the dog that went missing back in February hen his owner, Zenaida Walker, was out of town, was found and adopted by another family. Walker tried to use $5,000 in reward money...
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
York, PA
Lifestyle
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Indy100

Gay couple adopt abandoned 'gay' dog

A dog who was abandoned by his owners for being "gay" has found a new home with a gay couple adopting the pooch.Fezco's story made the local news as WCCB Charlotte as they reported how his owners abandoned him for humping another male dog, the report described Fezco being between 4 and 5 years old as well as being good with both people and other pets.The shelter he was staying at had asked for local rescues to step up and take Fezco into foster before he is adopted.Well, the press coverage certainly worked as Steve Nichols and his long-time partner...
PETS
cbs19news

CASPCA needs adopters, fosters for large dogs

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is looking for people to adopt or foster dogs. According to a release, the shelter’s canine intake numbers are at a record high, and it needs to empty the kennels so that it can be ready to accept more animals.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy