ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

Brother of Stamford man killed 5 years ago 'satisfied' alleged killer has been caught

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuZfa_0f0RuS5Q00

Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for the killing of a Stamford man five years ago.

Shardel Ragin is accused of waiting in his car and firing his gun at Max Antoine and another man as they left a restaurant back in 2017. The motive, detectives say, was possibly another shooting.

Wilner Joseph, Antoine's brother, has spent this time making sure his brother wasn't forgotten, advocating against violence through fashion and sports. When the news came Antoine's accused killer had been arrested, Joseph hired a DJ so friends and family could come together at a mural painted in his brother's memory.

In the years that elapsed, Antoine's brother went to great lengths to remind people of the case and fight gun violence. Joseph started a fashion line and organized basketball tournaments all while speaking out against bloodshed.

"It's really tough, it hasn't hit me yet," said Joseph. "I'm holding back my tears as we speak, but I am really blessed and satisfied."

Joseph said while he was struggling with his brother's death, he eventually found grace.

"I think what brought me peace in life - I forgave him," said Joseph. "I forgave him and that's what brought me peace, where I stand strong today."

Ragin is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Ragin has three other charges from 2018 that he pleaded not guilty to - manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.

At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for the alleged 2018 killing.

His bond is set at $3 million.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Police: Boyfriend of Bjana James arrested on murder charges

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the boyfriend of Bjana James, a 37-year-old mother of two found dead over the weekend in the Bronx. Investigators said her throat had been slashed and she was stabbed in the chest. One of her siblings made the gruesome discovery early Saturday morning inside an apartment on East 147th Street in Mott Haven. Police arrested 35-year-old Nashan Walsh on murder charges. They said he lived at the apartment with James. She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son. 
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stamford, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Stamford, NY
NBC New York

‘I Didn't Know What to Do. So I Just Stabbed Him:' Chilling Details Emerge in Triple NYC Attack

"The lady starts screaming. Honestly, I didn't know what to do so I just stabbed him." Those are the words, in sum and substance, that 30-year-old Robert Whack offered by way of explanation for a brutal robbery attack on a 61-year-old Asian woman and a pair of father-son good Samaritans who ran out to help her in Queens Saturday, according to a criminal complaint obtained by News 4 Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gun Violence
NBC New York

Video Shows NYC Group Brutally Beat 13-Year-Old Girl as Others Film and Even Cheer

An attack on a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx was caught on surveillance camera, with a crew of people seen brutally beating the girl as they stole her shoes and cellphone. The video, obtained exclusively by NBC New York, shows a group of people attacking the girl, leaving her battered, bruised and traumatized. Witnesses can be seen standing around and watching the attack, recording with their smartphones — one even applauded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Spun

5 Men Charged In Murder Of Former Boxing Great

Nine years after the murder of former three weight class world champion Hector Camacho, the first suspects in his killing have been arrested. Five men are accused in the slaying of “Macho” Camacho outside of a bar in 2012. At 50 years old, Camacho was shot in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NYC woman charged in Broadway coach's death watched as ambulance arrived at scene, then went into hiding: cops

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Canyon News

Woman Confronting Man Beating Dog Shot In Face

MELROSE—Approximately 7:30 pm on March 21, 2020 two individuals witnessed a man beating a dog on the third floor balcony as they passed the Angelene Apartments located above Sprouts at 915 North La Brea Avenue and yelled at them to stop hitting the dog. A brief verbal argument ensued...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy