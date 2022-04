If you're looking for arts, culture, and waterside adventure in Mexico, the Baja Club Hotel in La Paz delivers on all fronts. Although the outside looks unassuming, what lies behind the stately entryway provides an oasis for travelers who wish to have their accommodations serve as the ultimate retreat. Stepping through the carved wooden doors reveals the interior of the original 1910 villa, which belonged to an affluent family steeped in the area's once-thriving pearl farming culture. Although the heyday of La Paz's pearling industry has long passed, the cream-colored facade pays homage to a bygone era.

TRAVEL ・ 20 DAYS AGO