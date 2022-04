While most of the Masters chatter has revolved around Tiger Woods, there will be one notable golf star missing from the tournament at Augusta this week. Phil Mickelson will not be participating in this year’s Masters on the heels of his controversial comments regarding the upstart Saudi Super League. Fellow PGA Tour star Bryson DeChambeau revealed that he’d reached out to Phil since the lefty’s controversial remarks landed him in hot water, but claims to have not heard back, suggesting the 51-year-old had “gone dark,” per Joel Beall.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO