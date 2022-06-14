ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

NJ man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his child's mother

By Emily Nadal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21E101_0f0RoByD00

UNION COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey man who was arrested for the murder of his girlfriend last July was sentenced to 30 years in prison, Union County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The East Orange man, 28-year-old Tyler Rios, strangled his girlfriend, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar, in her Rahway home before putting her body in the trunk of his car and driving with their son, Sebastian, to Tennessee.

Investigators were called in after Uyar didn’t show up to a scheduled work shift and Sebastian was missing from daycare on July 9th.

After a welfare check showed an empty home, an amber alert was issued for New Jersey and beyond. The next day, Rios was found in Tennessee, along with an unharmed Sebastian, and arrested without incident. Uyar’s body was also found in a nearby wooded area off of I-40.

An autopsy of Uyar’s body showed she died of strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Rios previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in April for which he was given 25 years in prison. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence before he eligible for parole. The judge also gave Rios an additional five-year sentence for desecrating human remains.

