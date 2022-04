Awesomeness- a quality that inspires awe! Whose awesomeness have you noticed helping their peers overcome struggles or volunteering their time and talents to help others? Maybe it’s the 8th grader taking the initiative to make positive changes, or the role model who is leading by example. Who is courageously overcoming personal challenges, yet making an impact on those around them? We want to know whose attitude and kindness makes someone’s day a little brighter.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 23 DAYS AGO