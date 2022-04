CHICAGO (CBS) – Nicor Gas announced it's launching a community help program that will provide additional resources to customers.The Community Connection Center, or C3 for short, will specialize in helping customers experiencing hardship get access to basic needs such as housing, food, and federal funding along with energy efficiency, bill pay, and other essentials. The service will be detailed for customers and help them connect with community partners including the Salvation Army and United Way. The company says they've created the new pilot program in response to price increases to goods and services caused by global conflicts."Our communities are facing...

