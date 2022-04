AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The Latest on The Masters (all times local):. Tiger Woods is warming up for his first round of the Masters. Dressed in a pink shirt and black pants, the five-time Masters champion is going through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 — also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the pandemic.

