On May 1, 1989, a full-page ad ran in New York’s four major newspapers calling for the return of the death penalty. The ad, paid for by Donald Trump, was part of a national furor over the assault and rape of a woman in Central Park. Five teenagers, four Black and one Latino, were wrongly convicted of the crime and spent several years in jail before being exonerated. In 2019, Anthony Davis and Richard Wesley adapted this story into a Pulitzer Prize winning opera, “The Central Park Five.” This month, Portland Opera will be the second company in the United States to stage a full production of the work.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 24 DAYS AGO