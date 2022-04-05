ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Array Technologies stock surges following revenue beat, announcement of new CEO

By Wallace Witkowski
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago

Array Technologies Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after reporting quarterly sales and a revenue outlook that topped Wall Street estimates while naming a new chief executive.

Array Technologies

ARRY,

+4.16%

shares rallied more than 20% after hours, following an 11.3% drop in the regular session to close at $10.57.

The solar-plant-equipment and -software provider reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.1 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with a loss of $9.8 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period. The adjusted loss, which excludes stock-based compensation expenses and other items, was 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of 8 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $219.9 million from $180.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 3 cents a share on revenue of $213.8 million.

The company also announced that Kevin Hostetler will succeed Jim Fusaro as CEO on April 18, as Fusaro intends to retire by the end of the year. Hostetler comes to Array Technologies from flow control systems company Rotork

ROR,

-1.35%

, where he served as CEO for the past four years.

Array Technologies forecast adjusted income of 55 cents to 74 cents a share for the year on revenue of $1.45 billion to $1.75 billion.

Analysts had estimated earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $1.39 billion for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

FedEx stock slips as earnings miss Wall Street consensus

FedEx Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the shipping and logistics company reported an earnings miss against Wall Street estimates and left its outlook unchanged. FedEx. FDX,. -5.06%. shares declined 3% after hours, following a 0.9% rise in the regular session to close at $227.98. The company...
STOCKS
Fortune

Roblox stock is down 30% since its IPO, but its CEO just got a $233 million pay package. He’s not the only CEO in the $200 million club

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After a late 2021 surge to over $130 per share, Roblox stock has taken a dive in recent months. The gaming platform is now down roughly 30% from its March 2021 initial public offering price to around $48 per share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Array Technologies Inc#Array Technologies Arry#4 16#Factset
Benzinga

Executives Sell Over $50M Of 5 Stocks

Although gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Andy Jassy’s promotion to Amazon CEO comes with $200+ million payday

Andy Jassy’s promotion last year came with a whole lot more than just the new CEO title, it also came with more than $200 million in stock awards. preliminary 2021 proxy statement filed late Thursday, the e-commerce and cloud services giant said Chief Executive Jassy’s total 2021 compensation was $212.70 million, up from $35.85 million in 2020.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

General Mills lifts outlook, sees price hikes driving sales

General Mills Inc. rose the most in almost two years after boosting its sales and earnings forecast for the year. The key gauge of organic net sales is now expected to rise 5% for the fiscal year ending in late May, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mix said Wednesday. That's up from a projection of 4% to 5% growth back in December. Adjusted earnings per share excluding currency swings are now expected to be flat to up 2% this year, up 1 percentage point from the prior best-case outlook.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

GameStop beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 17 (Reuters) - GameStop Corp reported fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates, driven by demand for video games and consoles during the holiday season. Net sales stood at $2.25 billion in the quarter. Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $2.22 billion, according to IBES data from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Exxon expects profit bump in Q1

Exxon Mobil Corp. said in a filing late Monday that its first-quarter profit could top $9 billion, thanks in part to billions more from rising crude prices. estimated between $1.9 billion and $2.3 billion over fourth-quarter profit due to crude-price changes and up to about $400 million in gas-price changes.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Perch Energy Appoints Top Energy and Technology Industry Executive Bruce Stewart as New CEO, Announces $7.2 Million Series A Funding

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Perch Energy (or “Perch”), a clean energy technology and services company, today announced the appointment of Bruce Stewart as CEO and the close of a $6.2 million round in Series A funding. An additional $1 million is committed and expected to close on or prior to May 1, 2022, bringing the Series A total to $7.2 million. Perch will use the funds to add talent and resources to build upon its industry-leading community solar services and management platform, expand its innovative direct-to-consumer energy platform, and accelerate the growth of its community solar services business into an expanding list of U.S. markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Starbucks Stock Buzzes Higher Following Upgrade, CEO Change: Here's How Some Traders Predicted The Spike

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) spiked up 8.39% on Wednesday before retracing below the stock’s opening price of about $88. JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded Starbucks from Neutral to Overweight and announced a price target of $101. If Starbucks is able to reach the target, it will represent about a 15% increase from the stock’s current price.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ rallied 2.60% to $182.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX falling 0.97% to 4,481.15 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA falling 0.42% to 34,496.51. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $180.21, which the company achieved on March 31st.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

New Model N Executive Report Places Technology as Central to Solving Revenue Management Issues in 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- Model N, Inc. (NYSE: MODN), a leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced the results of its fourth annual State of Revenue Report, A Survey of Top Industry Executives. Overall, 99% of executives report revenue management challenges within their own companies, and a large majority (85%) of executives surveyed agree that revenue management – which incorporates the ongoing optimization of revenue activities, including rebates, compliance, contracts, and pricing models to maximize growth – is “business critical.”
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Russia Nears Default, Buffet Buys Into HP, Samsung Sees Record Sales- Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, April 7:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher As Markets Digest Fed Minutes Impact. U.S. equity futures edged higher Thursday, while the dollar advanced to a fresh two-year high against its global peers and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors picked through details of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and geared-up for the start of the first quarter earnings season early next week.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

127K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy