API data reportedly show a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

By Myra P. Saefong
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended April 1, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory decline of 543,000 barrels for gasoline, but distillate stockpiles rose by 593,000 barrels. Cushing, Okla., delivery hub were up by 1.8 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by more than 1.85 million barrels for the week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights. The survey also showed expectations for weekly supply declines of 350,000 barrels for gasoline and 700,000 barrels for distillates. Oil prices fell in the electronic trading session after the API data. May West Texas Intermediate crude

CLK22,

-0.08%

was at $100.72 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $101.96 on the New York Mercantile.

Reuters

Biden admin confident of U.S. oil production boost by year's end

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. energy secretary said on Tuesday the Biden administration believes producers will boost U.S. oil supply by the end of the year, two weeks after she urged them to raise output quickly in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Energy Secretary Jennifer...
Cushing, OK
Rose, OK
Oklahoma Business
Oklahoma Industry
CNET

Oil Dips Below $100 Barrel, but Gas Prices Will Soon Soar Again

Car owners got a slight reprieve this week, as gas prices dipped to $4.32 a gallon on Tuesday, down a smidge from the record $4.33 first hit on Friday and revisited on Monday. The modest drop follows a more noticeable decline in the price of oil, which fell below $100 a barrel Monday for the first time since March 1. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for US oil, hit a low of $99.76 before closing at $103.10 yesterday. On Tuesday morning WTI dipped even further to $93.53.
Reuters

Oil falls most in 2 years after oil stockpile release

April 1 (Reuters) - Oil settled lower on Friday as members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to join in the largest-ever U.S. oil reserves release. Both Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks settled down around 13% in their biggest weekly falls in two years after U.S. President Joe Biden announced the release on Thursday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
rigzone.com

North America Drops 30 Rigs in a Week

North America dropped 30 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on March 18. The weekly drop was driven by Canada, which lowered its total rig count by 30 week on week, Baker Hughes highlighted. The U.S. dropped one land rig and added one offshore rig, leaving its total weekly rig count flat, Baker Hughes’ latest count showed.
BBC

Energy boss: US gas exports can 'easily' replace Russian

The global energy market has been suddenly upended by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but one energy boss says the US could step in and help shore up global supplies. Toby Rice, who runs the US largest natural gas producer EQT, told the BBC the US could easily replace Russian supply.
WGRZ TV

Yes, crude oil prices fell significantly but gas prices did not

The price of gas is still at or near record highs, and the reasons for that remain the subject of intense international debate. In early March, not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price of gas broke previous record highs. Crude oil prices also neared all-time highs, but did not break records.
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices back above the $100 mark

Oil futures settled higher on Monday after posting their biggest weekly loss in about two years late last week, after the U.S. and International Energy Agency announced plans to release oil from emergency reserves. Oil prices have rebounded after last week's big declines, with U.S. prices recovering back above $100 a barrel, "in the wake of renewed calls for further sanctions against Russian oil and gas imports," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "This appears to be outweighing concerns over Chinese demand after the whole of Shanghai, a city of 25 [million] people, was put into a COVID lockdown." West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery.
