Elon Musk admits his Twitter investment isn’t passive and reveals that he began buying the stock in January

By Jeremy C. Owens
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is now a board member at Twitter after buying more than 9% of the available shares in the company since Jan. 31. frederic j. brown/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Elon Musk filed a new disclosure on his Twitter Inc. stake with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, admitting that he invested in the company with the goal of effecting change and that his stock purchases began months ago.

Musk disclosed Monday morning that he had purchased 9.2% of Twitter’s

TWTR,

-0.41%

outstanding stock, but he did so on a 13G form suggesting the investment was passive, meaning he would not seek change at the company. Tuesday afternoon, he filed a form 13D, more often used by activist investors, that detailed an agreement the Tesla Inc.

TSLA,

-4.17%

chief executive has reached with the social-media company that was disclosed by Twitter earlier in the day.

The new filing requires more disclosure, and shows that Musk began accumulating Twitter stock on Jan. 31, with the purchase of more than 620,000 shares. Musk then purchased Twitter shares in every available trading session through April 1, with total daily shares purchased ranging from 371,075 on Feb. 15 to more than 4.8 million shares on Feb. 7.

The SEC requires that investors disclose when they have purchased more than 5% of a company’s stock on one of the two forms within 10 calendar days of hitting that threshold. Musk admitted on the first form he filed that he had passed that threshold on March 14 but did not disclose the purchases until April 4, missing the deadline by more than a week.

Twitter announced Tuesday morning that Musk would take a board seat in exchange for agreeing not to push his stake in the company to 15% or higher. The same information is reflected in Tuesday’s SEC filing from Musk.

After Monday’s original disclosure, Musk tweeted a poll asking if users wanted an edit button. After users voted overwhelmingly for “yse” instead of “on,” Twitter’s official communications account said Tuesday that the company is preparing to test such an offering on its subscription Twitter Blue service.

Opinion: Twitter put Elon Musk on the board so he wouldn’t pull another Tesla

Twitter’s stock has increased 29.7% collectively in value during the two trading sessions since Musk disclosed his stake in the company. Those gains have added more than $9 billion to Twitter’s market capitalization, which now stands at roughly $40.8 billion.

Comments / 218

Jeremy Lester
3d ago

I see the communist party is already attacking the fact that Musk might make twitter an honest site again !!!Cockroaches can't stand having adverse opinions on their beloved social media!!!

Reply(33)
197
Shankster
3d ago

Musk reached out to us before he polled his followers about Twitter's commitment to free speech. He wanted to confirm that we had, in fact, been suspended. He even mused on that call that he might need to buy Twitter. Now he's the largest shareholder and has a seat on the board. Hey Democrats, Americans despise you.

Reply(15)
112
Shankster
3d ago

Democrats: Its a private company, they can do what they want. Democrats: Musk is bad news for free speech. In 2014, CNN did a six-month investigation on Disney's child predators and recommended more sting operations to catch "so many more sexual predators." In 2022, CNN now says that mentioning *this exact problem* is a conspiracy theory from the "QAnon factor."

Reply(5)
64
Related
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Investment#Sec Filing#Twitter Inc#Twtr#Tesla Inc#Tsla#Sec
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin When Joe Biden Took Office, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Joe Biden won the 2020 Presidential Election after defeating incumbent Donald Trump. The current president has outlined many priorities and signed many executive orders since taking office, including a recent cryptocurrency regulation order. Here’s a look at how some top cryptocurrencies have performed during his time in office. What...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Admits He Is 'Lonely' After His Split With Grimes; Says He's Not Afraid To Die

During a recent interview, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk revealed that he's "lonely" and often only has his dog beside him since his split with Grimes. “There are times when I'm lonely. I'm sure there are times when everyone is lonely. But it's basic.” he acknowledged. “Say if I'm working on the starship rocket, and I'm just staying in my little house by myself, especially if my dog is not with me, then I feel quite lonely because I'm just in a little house by myself with no dog,”
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. I can’t work much longer and am ‘embarrassed’ we didn’t prepare better. Will we be able to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

I’m 53 years old, a registered nurse and planning to retire at 58. I am married, my wife is two years older than I am and she plans to retire at 62. We have a good marriage and friendship. We have three grown up kids. I only have $300,000 in my 401(k), and not on aggressive mode.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Elon Musk, Twitter’s largest single shareholder and board member, pledges ‘significant improvements.’ Will Tesla’s founder attempt to change how you tweet?

Suppose you have a gripe with Twitter, like the status of an ‘edit’ function or a much more weighty question like the platform’s role in cyberspace free speech. Elon Musk — with his newly-announced 9.2% stake in the social media company — is not your shake–up investor, experts say. At least not yet, they note.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
