Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
Terrence Horan

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B

BRK.B,

-0.03%

shed 0.18% to $344.80 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index

SPX,

-0.97%

falling 1.26% to 4,525.12 and Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA,

-0.42%

falling 0.80% to 34,641.18. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $17.30 short of its 52-week high ($362.10), which the company achieved on March 29th.

Despite its losses, the stock outperformed some of its competitors Tuesday, as Honeywell International Inc.

HON,

-0.01%

fell 1.24% to $193.63, 3M Co.

MMM,

+0.94%

fell 0.42% to $148.90, and General Electric Co.

GE,

-0.21%

fell 2.09% to $90.10.true Trading volume (4.2 M) remained 1.3 million below its 50-day average volume of 5.6 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Stock#The Stock Market#3m#Cl B#Hon#3m Co#General Electric Co#Ge
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

