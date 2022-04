Home prices in Austin average over $200,000 higher than they did four years ago, according to a realtor.com study. The study found that the median value listing for Travis County homes reached a staggering $637,000 in February 2022, up over $200,000 from February 2018. Austin's median housing prices are now the highest in Texas, a stat that may not come as a surprise for many prospective homebuyers—a separate study in the same time frame found that the average price for a home is 65% higher than it should be when compared to historical listing prices.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO