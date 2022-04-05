Twitter edges toward edit button

Twitter disclosed Tuesday it is working on an edit feature. kirill kudryavtsev/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

First, Elon Musk. Now, an edit button.

A day after Tesla Inc.’s

chief executive became Twitter’s

largest shareholder, the company disclosed it was finally moving toward an edit feature — something its millions of members have been clamoring for years.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months. Sharing a few more insights on how we’re thinking about Edit,” Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter, said in a tweet late Tuesday.

“This is just one feature we are exploring as we work to give people more choice and control over their Twitter experience, foster a healthy conversation, and help people be more comfortable on Twitter,” Sullivan tweeted.

Musk, who was named to Twitter’s board early Tuesday with the caveat he not amass more than a 14.9% stake in the social-media platform, owns about 9.2% of Twitter.

