Life expectancy for individuals with Down syndrome has grown in recent decades, thanks in large part to progress in patient care and treatment. But with survival into the fifth and sixth decades of life now possible, increasing numbers of these individuals are affected by conditions linked to aging, among them impairments in thinking that are associated with the accumulation in the brain of atypical proteins better known for their involvement in Alzheimer's disease.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO