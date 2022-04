Let me introduce you to Pam Singh and Michelle Cherqui Levi. These women are powerhouses when you think about art and culture. We can meet these two amazing artists on April 2nd at The McDowell Arts Center from 5pm to 8:30pm. Put this address in your phone to remember 123 E McDowell St, Matthews, NC 28105. Now let’s talk about Pam and Michelle because you’ll want them on April 2, 2022.

