Saltcedar (Tamarix ramosissima Ledeb), a deciduous perennial shrub or tree is native to the Middle East. It was introduced into the U.S. in the early 1800’s as an ornamental. Saltcedar has been used in wind breaks and for erosion control, but its aggressiveness has allowed it to escape. It invades riparian areas along rivers, streams, ditches, marshes, and springs. It uses an extremely high amount of water (up to 13 acre feet of water per year).

