Dark Web Marketplace Hydra Shut Down Following DOJ Investigation

U.S. Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) are once again urging the Department of Justice to investigate “potential anticompetitive and anticonsumer” dealings by Live Nation, the world’s largest concert promoter. Through a letter sent to the DOJ on Tuesday (March 15), the Democratic senators said they’re renewing efforts to look into whether or not Live Nation is in compliance with the 2010 consent decree that was established when the promoter merged with Ticketmaster.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO