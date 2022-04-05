ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker tie the knot: reports

By Talia Naquin
KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nevada (WJW) – Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker have said their “I dos.”. People reported that the pair got married in Las Vegas at 1:45 a.m. Monday, hours after Barker performed at...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Hawaii State
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make public debut at ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Pete Davidson supported girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the premiere of her new Hulu series, “The Kardashians.” The couple arrived together Thursday and walked hand-in-hand before the “Saturday Night Live” star dropped off to allow the Skims founder to walk the carpet at Goya Studios solo. Despite going their separate ways for the official carpet, the pair didn’t try to hide their romance from the cameras. Kardashian, 41, honored late designer Thierry Mugler by wearing one of his gowns and paired it with a matching choker necklace. Davidson, 28, wore white sneakers and a white T-shirt with a Midnight Studios by Shane Gonzales black...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He ‘Dropped Tears,’ Nearly Had to ‘Change Careers’ After Turning Down $14.5 Million for a Movie

Matthew McConaughey is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. After kickstarting his career in the 1990s, he rapidly became known for his roles in various romantic comedies. Several classics include “How to Lose a Guy In 10 Days,” “Failure to Launch,” and “Fool’s Gold.” However, in speaking about the growth of his career, the actor revealed he once “dropped tears” and nearly had to change careers after turning down a $14.5 million offer for a movie. See what he has to say about the experience in the clip below.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Confirms He Welcomed 3rd Baby With Diamond Brown: See Her Cute ‘3 Month’ Photo

Chris Brown just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a sweet photo fo the little one to celebrate her three month birthday. After rumors swirled about Chris Brown being the father in question to Diamond Brown‘s baby, the musician just confirmed he indeed shares a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy’ singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The pic was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is Lovely Brown, turning three months old. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis underneath the image. This is the first time he’s publicly acknowledged the baby.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Wedding#Tie The Knot#Wjw#Tmz
The Independent

DaBaby denies trying to forcibly kiss female fan after viral video surfaces

DaBaby has commented after a controversial video surfaced online, which appears to show him trying to kiss a female fan without her consent.The clip is believed to have been filmed in February, and shows the US rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, interacting with a crowd outside a venue. At one point, he places his hands on either side of a female fan’s face, and appears to lean in to try and kiss her, with his lips puckered. She can be seen turning her head away in an attempt to avoid him. The clip was shared on...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Former ANTM Winner Disqualified for Being an Escort

America’s Next Top Model has received some backlash throughout the years for its questionable ethos and recently, former winner Angelea Preston, revealed to Bustle that she was disqualified unjustly. Preston won Cycle 17 of ANTM after two failed attempts on Cycles 12 and 14. It was third time’s the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KHON2

Longtime kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Congressman Kai Kahele said “Johnny loved to tell stories of Hawaii, its people and places through his unique style of song and dance.”. The congressman released a statement about the death of longtime kumu hula Johnny Lum Ho on Sunday. Download the free KHON2...
HAWAII STATE
E! News

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Nearly One Year After Reuniting

It's time to get loud because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are one step closer to marriage!. Almost two decades after the superstars called it quits, the "On the Floor" singer and the Argo director are once again engaged, she confirmed via her On the JLo newsletter on April 8. In a video message sent to her fans, a tearful Lopez showed off her gorgeous green ring, saying, "You're perfect."
CELEBRITIES
KHON2

Therapy dog named 2022 Cadbury Bunny

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – A therapy dog who lives in Cincinnati has officially been named the 2022 Cadbury Bunny. Annie Rose, an English doodle, visits nursing homes and reportedly loves doing therapy work. During the COVID-19 shutdown, when residents couldn’t have visitors, the pup would do window visits to...
CINCINNATI, OH
KHON2

New Kids on the Block Live in Hawaii with TLC

For the first time in three decades Rick Bartalini presents New Kids on the Block live in Hawaii! The exciting event is happening at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena on August 5th and August 6th at 8:00pm. New Kids on the Block will also be sharing the stage with very...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy