ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council, NC

Watch City Council Live: Evening Session on April 5 at 7 p.m.

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

Live Streaming

Live streaming happens here, but only when City Council is in session.

When Council is in session, a live stream link will appear next to the event date in the blue box below:

*If the link does NOT appear, please scroll further down and watch the meeting live by clicking on the YouTube link.

If no link appears above, then Council is not currently in session. To watch past meetings, visit our Video Services page.

YouTube Streaming as a Backup

If the link fails to appear while a meeting is in session, you can watch the meeting live stream on YouTube.

Please note:

  • the City does not endorse any videos YouTube may choose to display once the council meeting is over;
  • the City does not endorse any ads YouTube may choose to display as a layover on the video feed;
  • the YouTube version does not provide a copy of the agenda alongside the video feed. You can find a copy of the agenda and minutes to past council sessions in BoardDocs.

Past Meetings

To watch past meetings, visit our Video Services page.

RTN Channel is Always Streaming!

Our RTN Channel is always streaming something. If it's not a live stream of a meeting currently in session, it's a recent, pre-recorded meeting. Hit the play button below and see what's playing.

Comments / 0

Related
B106

Are We Filming? Plano City Council Meeting Gets Lively With Rap on Putin

Social media personality Alex Stein is back in front of the Plano, Texas City Council with fresh new beats in a video about Putin. Maybe you've seen the viral sensation known as Prime Time 99 Alex Stein? Maybe you even follow him on any of his socials like Twitter or Instagram. In any case, Prime Time Stein is back with a video that has started to make the rounds.
PLANO, TX
Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

45
Followers
675
Post
495
Views
ABOUT

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy