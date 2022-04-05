Gordon Hayward Ruled Out vs Heat

The Utah Jazz (48-32) head into their game on April 8, 2022 as a 2.5-point favorite against the Phoenix Suns (63-17). The game's point total is set at 228. The Jazz knocked off the Thunder 137-101 and covered the spread as 15-point favorites, while going over the 215 point total in their last outing on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic put up a team-high 27 points in the victory. In the Suns' most recent game on Wednesday, Ishmail Wainright scored a team-high 20 points in a 113-109 loss to the Clippers. They covered the spread as 6.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 222 points to fall short of the 223 point total.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO