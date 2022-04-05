Performing an abortion in Oklahoma would be a felony under GOP bill heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt for his signature

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee will soon sign a bill into law that preserves pregnant women’s rights to access abortion care. House Bill 1851, or the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act, confirms that nurse practitioners and physician assistants can provide abortion care in Washington. Inslee will sign the bill in a virtual bill signing event Thursday at 9 a.m. on Zoom.
OKLAHOMA CITY — You've seen the ads attacking Gov. Kevin Stitt flooding the airwaves in Oklahoma City. KOCO 5's Evan Onstot is following the money behind those commercials. The group paying for them calls itself a "conservative organization," but so far, there is not a major viable Republican candidate mounting a challenge against Stitt.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 468 into law today that bans medical professionals from performing abortions based on the disability of the unborn child unless there is a medical emergency. According to a press release, Justice (R-WV) signed the “Unborn Child with Down Syndrome Protection and Education Act” bill on […]
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A transgender-related bill that saw a lot of debate on the Senate floor passed on Thursday morning. Senate Bill (SB) 2 would prohibit transgender females from participating in female sports. SB 2 is seeing much-heated debate between Oklahomans. "I'm disappointed," said Sen. Carri Hicks, D-District...
BOISE, Idaho — Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1309 into law, which allows medical professionals to be sued for a minimum of $20,000 if they provide or are suspected of providing abortions to women who have been pregnant for more than six weeks. The bill was modeled after...
A tornado hit in Kingston on Monday night causing damage to everything from homes to churches. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt was on the ground on Tuesday looking at the damage left behind. Governor Stitt said that the state is ready to help those who now have to rebuild and he...
OKLAHOMA CITY — The failure of the Oklahoma Empowerment Act has left Gov. Kevin Stitt disappointed. The bill would have used state funds to allow students to go to the school of their choice. Both sides said the fight isn’t over. Those who opposed said public funds go...
A bill that seeks to deter most abortions is heading to Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s desk. It would allow family to sue abortion providers after about six weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they’re pregnant. The House on Monday overwhelmingly approved the bill on a 51-14, nearly party-line vote. The Senate passed it on March 3.
The Reproductive Health Equity Act, by Democrat Sen. Julie Gonzales and Democrat Reps. Daneya Esgar and Meg Froelich, passed the Senate Wednesday after a long debate by a similar party-line vote as in the House. House Bill 1279 now heads to Gov. Jared Polis, after passing the Senate by a...
Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the Wyoming Legislature’s redistricting bill to become law without his signature on Friday, saying it represented the best chance for the state’s elections to proceed in an “orderly and proper way.”. State lawmakers adopted the bill with two hours to spare on the...
The Idaho State Senate refused to advance a bill criminalizing gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. The bill, which passed the House last week on close to a party-line vote, would have made it a felony to provide gender-affirming health care or enable a minor to receive such care across state lines.
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that makes threatening a health care worker a felony. The bill makes it a felony punishable up to six years in prison to threaten health care workers in their official capacity or their families in reaction to something that happened at health care facility.
Oklahoma City residents could see an increase in their water bills over the next five years, as the city council considers a rate adjustment from the Utilities department.
The Oklahoma City Water and Utility Trust conducted a cost of service study, typically done every four to five years, that found a need to increase...
