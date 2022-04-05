ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Rapper’s corpse propped up at nightclub for funeral; family defends decision: report

By Matt Christy, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43unfd_0f0RHHaK00

WASHINGTON ( WXIN /NEXSTAR) — Videos apparently showing the corpse of a Maryland rapper on display at a Washington D.C. nightclub have people outraged on social media, but his family members are defending the unorthodox celebration of life.

Markelle Morrow, 24, who recorded under the name Goonew, was shot and killed on March 18, according to Prince George’s County Police.

Social media videos recorded Sunday at his funeral, named The Final Show, captured the music artist’s body, clad in jeans, an Amiri sweatshirt, jewelry, glasses and a crown, propped up on the stage at Bliss Nightclub, according to TMZ.

The reaction of audience members appears mixed, with some dancing while others stare stone-faced at the stage, seemingly struggling to process what they are seeing.

Buc-ee’s Marathon? Art installation of iconic store pops up in West Texas

“Our generation is so weird, and people not even fazed by a dead corpse in the club like this,” one person tweeted. “Rip Goonew but I would never set up funeral arrangements like this.”

“I don’t know who the rapper Goonew was,” another tweeted. “The fact y’ll had his dead body propped up at a club is very disrespectful and weird … “

The rapper’s own relatives defended the farewell, however, saying that it was exactly how they wanted to honor him.

“For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us,” Morrow’s mother, Patrice Morrow, told WTTG . “They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace.”

Unearthed casket found, Oregon officials hoping to ID body found inside

Morrow’s sister, Ariana Morrow, said the family is just trying to block out the negative reactions to the event.

“They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that,” Ariana Morrow said. “Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us.”

Bliss Nightclub apologized for the now-viral funeral in an Instagram post, stating:

“Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans. Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.”

As of Tuesday, Morrow’s death was still an open homicide case. Police have offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to WBFF .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

SAPD seizes meth, guns and cash in drug bust

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A traffic stop by detectives with the San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday led to the seizure of almost two pounds of methamphetamine, nearly $1500 in cash, and handguns. According to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department, 36-year-old Timothy Martinez was arrested for an outstanding warrant after detectives […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: April 7, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 18 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Complex

Pooh Shiesty’s Net Worth Revealed in New Court Documents as Rapper Faces Up to 8 Years in Prison

In new court documents issued by his defense lawyer Brad Cohen, Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty’s net worth has been revealed. Shiesty’s worth is currently $3,449,446. He pleaded guilty to one count of firearms conspiracy in January and is facing a potential sentence of eight years behind bars. Cohen has argued that the pre-sentence report issued by the Southern District of Florida includes many mistakes rendering the recommended sentence “illogical.” Of particular note, the defense said the government has claimed Shiesty planned and committed a robbery, then “shot a known drug dealer who knew him well and could easily identify him.”
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

South Texas rappers plead guilty to drug trafficking charges

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three members of a South Texas rap group have pleaded guilty to participating in a drug trafficking scheme. On Tuesday, Javon Hicks, aka Drank Nitti Kasino, 40, pleaded guilty to distributing drugs and possessing a firearm during the drug operation. Dwayne Thompson, aka Muddy Kasino, 39, and Zackari Williams, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Nightclub#The Corpse#Amiri#Wttg
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man convicted in murder of woman who was celebrating family member’s birthday at Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. – A Michigan man has been convicted in the murder of a 23-year-old woman who was out celebrating a family member’s birthday at a Flint nightclub. Officials said Shalaycia Miles, 23, of Flint, went out with family and friends June 15, 2019, to celebrate a family member’s birthday. They went to a sports bar in Flint and then continued their evening at the What’s Next nightclub, according to authorities.
FLINT, MI
KLST/KSAN

Remarkable Women: Robin Thompson

SAN ANGELO, Texas — “I think people do what they need to do, especially women,” says Robin Thompson a Remarkable Women finalist. Thompson’s involvement in the medical field started in high school when she would volunteer at a nursing home after school, “I guess it was always an interest of mine.” She responded and later […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KLST/KSAN

Brady Fire responding to Doole fire

DOOLE, Texas – According to the Brady Fire and EMS Department Facebook page, the department is responding to a large grass fire and vehicle fire in Doole on Friday, April 8th. The BFD shared in the comments that the fire is approximately 150 acres. The landowner is making attempts to make fire breaks with a […]
DOOLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Ukrainian woman escapes bombing, speaks out about Russian propaganda

(KLST/KSAN)– More than 3 million Ukrainian refugees were forced to leave the life they knew to flee to Poland in order to stay alive. As Poland runs out of space for those seeking shelter, one woman shares her story. Yevheniia is a mother originally from Donetsk. When the bombing started in Ukraine, she fled to […]
POLITICS
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy