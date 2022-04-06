ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Eva’s Village resumes sit-down meal service at Community Kitchen

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yOFye_0f0RGzWD00

A key Paterson organization is bringing back an essential service to fight food insecurities.

Eva’s Village is reopening its Community Kitchen with sit-down service.

The organization has been handing out to-go meals for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with the return of sit-down service, not only can those in need enjoy a hot meal indoors, they can also connect with the volunteers so that they can better understand the challenges of hunger and other issues within the community.

"The people are here for a reason. There is an underlying cause for their hunger. Have they lost a job? Are they homeless? Are they dealing with substance use disorders? If we can talk to them, engage them and connect with them, we can find out what the issues are and we can help them,” says Laura Van Bloem, senior director of development and communications at Eva’s Village.

Eva's Village Community Kitchen serves an average of 350 meals per day. It is located at 393 Main St. in Paterson.

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years of service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Meals on Wheels is celebrating 50 years of service to America’s older population... and although it’s cause to celebrate. It’s also cause to reflect on the hardships of the last few years. Last week, gas prices hit record highs. Last year, supply...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Society
South Bend Tribune

What's Cooking: Community meals this week

• Soup Supper, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and March 31, East United Methodist Church, 1621 E. Third St., Mishawaka (behind Beiger School). Annual community outreach project. Cost: Free. • Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus, 61533 S. Ironwood Road, South Bend, 574-291-2740. All you can...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Sandusky Register

Enrichment Services offer community, meals, fun for seniors

NORWALK — Norwalk's aging senior service centers could be getting a much-needed replacement. The Enrichment Centers for Huron County, which offers a variety of programs for those age 60 and up, has a Norwalk center at 130 Shady Lane Drive and another at 315 E. Tiffin St. in Willard.
NORWALK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Eva S Village#Village Community Kitchen
News 12

2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two corrections officers were accused of accepting bribes and smuggling contraband including cell phones into New York City's Rikers Island jail complex, according to criminal complaints unsealed Tuesday. The guards were arrested along with four other people in connection to two separate schemes, said Breon...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 other teens wounded in shooting

Police say three teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx high school Friday afternoon. According to police, two men were involved in a dispute when one man pulled out a firearm and discharged it. Two 16-year-old females were hit, one fatally, along with a 17-year-old male. Police were called...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Community eyesore demolished in Massapequa

A zombie home that stood vacant for years was demolished in Massapequa Monday. Town of Oyster Bay officials knocked down the dilapidated house on Alhambra Road. Residents complained that squatters were living inside the home. The demolition marks the 26th home taken down by the town since the formation of...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy