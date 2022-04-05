Flood Advisory issued for Calhoun, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Dublin. * WHEN...From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 27 feet, Significant flooding expands into the woodlands and agricutural areas upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. The flood waters will be around 4 feet deep on Rex Miller Road and Old River Lane. Several homes on these roads will be under two feet of water. Also a few homes on River Ridge Road will be flooded with a foot of water. Portions of the Riverview Park Golf Course will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 20.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning and continue rising to a crest of 26.7 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 21 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JOHNSON COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO