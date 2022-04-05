Riverfront Dog Park Design Community Survey

Parks & Recreation: 311 or 509.755.2489

SPOKANE – The community is invited to share their thoughts on what a future dog park in Riverfront Park could look like, through an online survey open through Friday, April 15, 2022.

The survey asks for feedback around desired design features, amenities, and uses. Survey respondents can choose to answer all or only some questions. All feedback from the community is important in shaping the future look and feel of the space.

Local design firms NAC and AHBL have partnered to create the design.

The Riverfront Dog Park is a fundraising project of the Spokane Parks Foundation’s Campaign for Riverfront Spokane. The Spokane Humane Society is a participant in the construction of the urban dog park in the heart of Riverfront Park at the historic forestry shelter. The Spokane Humane Society is excited to be a partaker of the Riverfront Dog Park as they also celebrate their 125th anniversary of animal welfare in our community.

The urban dog park will cost approximately $750,000 to construct. Construction timelines will depend on when the Campaign for Riverfront Spokane can raise the remaining $500,000. Interested community members can build on the momentum of the initial contribution by making a donation to the dog park on the Spokane Parks Foundation website.

A reveal ceremony is to take place in Riverfront Park on June 18th, in conjunction with the Spokane Humane Society’s annual Parade of Paws. A design for the dog park and its name will be shared with the public at the event.