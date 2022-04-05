ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Wildcats range from 8-15 in early Top 25 picks for 2022-23

By Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Wildcats are ranging from 8-15 in the various early Top 25 projections for the 2022-23 season. Of course, projecting now means making wide assumptions or guesses about most teams' rosters at this point. Because of transfers, pro decisions, NIL considerations, the extra COVID year of eligibility and even the...

