ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

2,000 gallons of diesel fuel stolen from Snowline Joint Unified School District

By Darleene Powells
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmL07_0f0R97aa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwXvQ_0f0R97aa00
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 5 AM Edition) 01:57

The public's help is needed Tuesday to track down the driver of a truck that stole 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel from the Snowline Joint Unified School District's transportation yard.

(credit: Snowline Unified School District Police)

The fuel theft happened between 10:55 p.m. Friday and about 1 a.m. Saturday at the district's transportation yard, 9558 Wilson Ranch Road in Phelan. The lock on the gate was cut so a white box truck could drive in and remove approximately 2,00 gallons of diesel fuel from transportation yard's underground storage tanks.

The theft was discovered a short time later, at about 2:20 a.m., according to the Snowline Joint Unified School District police. No further details about the theft were released.

Authorities did not give an estimated value to the theft, but the average price of a gallon of diesel gasoline in San Bernardino County is currently $6.29, according to the Automobile Club of California.

Public agencies appear to be an increasingly tempting target for thieves, at least in Phelan. Last week, police say a felon was Police: Felon caught stealing $105K worth of water from Phelan utility's filling station from the Phelan/Pinon Hills Water District.

An investigation is continuing into the theft. Anyone with information about the theft can contact Officer Tim Mstaikis at (760) 868-5817, ext. 10912, or submit a tip via email at textatip@snowlineschools.com .

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

400 gallons of gas stolen from North Carolina gas station

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Video above:Thieves are draining gas tanks. Here's how you can protect yours. As gas prices soar, fuel thefts are on the rise across the country, something Bizzy Bee Grocery in High Point, North Carolina, found out the hard way. After the store closed at 10...
HIGH POINT, NC
newsnet5

Alleged thieves accused of stealing more than 1,000 gallons in diesel fuel from gas station

The owners of a gas station are accusing the driver of a van, and possibly others, of stealing more than 1,000 gallons of fuel in a very sneaky and clever way, in plain sight. Jerry Thayil and his family own and run the Fuqua Express gas station in Houston, Texas and say they witnessed a van drive up to their gas station, park over the in-ground caps where the underground fuel storage tanks are filled and allege that the van possibly had a trap door in the floorboard where those inside were able to siphon hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel, then drive away with it.
HOUSTON, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Over 1,000 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Stolen Using Van Trap Door in Houston, Texas

Thieves are the absolute worse. I've stated many times that thieves are the lowest of the low. Its in the 10 Commandments "Thou shalt not steal." But still, there are people with enough evil in their heart and complete disregard for other people that want to take what is not theirs. A person or persons is doing just that in Houston by using a "trap door" to steal diesel fuel from a station's fuel tank.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phelan, CA
Phelan, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Hiker found hanging from cliff is now missing again

A woman has disappeared from the Lake Mead National Recreation Area a month after she was found hanging from a cliff edge, the National Park Service (NPS) has said. Gayle Stewart, aged 64, was hiking in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on 14 March when she failed to return to her vehicle, the National Park Service (NPS) said on Thursday. “Stewart had traveled to the area to take photographs and did not return to her vehicle”, said the NPS in statement. Her vehicle was parked in the Bridge area near the Hoover Dam.Ms Stewart “was last seen wearing a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Automobile#Unified School District#Cbs News Los Angeles
KTLA

9 arrested, $200K in stolen merch, cash recovered in CHP investigation into retail theft group

Nine people were arrested and $200,000 in stolen merchandise and cash were recovered during an investigation into a criminal retail theft organization in Southern California, authorities announced Friday. For months, investigators have been looking into an organization known as the South American Theft Group, which has been targeting popular retailers throughout the state since March […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
104K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy