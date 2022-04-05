ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Odds Show Chances Of Packers Taking Chris Olave In NFL Draft

By Kenneth Teape
NFL Analysis Network
NFL Analysis Network
 3 days ago
It is widely believed that the Green Bay Packers are going to target a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It isn’t something they have done throughout Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as the starting quarterback, but their hand has seemingly been forced this...

