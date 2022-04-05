ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Wyoming Cowboys reloading at cornerback with transfers Deron Harrell, Jakorey Hawkins

By Ryan Thorburn
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
LARAMIE – Craig Bohl’s developmental program is providing a second chance for a talented duo in the secondary.

After starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn transferred to Oklahoma and UCLA, respectively, Wyoming dipped into the portal to replace them with two players from Power 5 teams.

The Cowboys signed Mississippi’s Jakorey Hawkins and Wisconsin’s Deron Harrell on Jan. 19 to reinforce the position after UW finished 13th in passing defense in 2021.

Coming out of high school in Montgomery, Alabama, Hawkins held offers from a long list of prominent football schools, including Auburn, LSU and Penn State.

Harrell, a Denver native, is returning to the Front Range after playing in 22 games with nine starts for the Badgers.

“In a short amount of time, they have grasped our concepts,” Bohl said. “Some of that has to do with the places they came from and some of the similarities in the programs they played in before. But we’re pleased with their progress. It’s going to be important that they continue to make improvements.”

Hawkins, who played in 26 career games with six starts for the Rebels, said getting recruited out of the portal was similar to his days as a touted high school prospect when SEC teams were fighting over him.

“It was very hectic,” Hawkins said. “You are talking and texting and you have to figure out what is the best fit for you.”

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel knew Hawkins from the recruiting trail when he held the same position at Wake Forest in 2017-18.

The familiarity with Sawvel and the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the Cowboys was enough to persuade Hawkins to leave the SEC for a new adventure at 7,220 feet.

“I pretty much needed a place where I was needed. They lost two corners to the portal, so I feel like this was the perfect place to go,” said Hawkins, who has two years of eligibility remaining. “With the portal you can really expand your horizon and go to other teams where you’re really needed.”

Harrell also met with Bohl and Sawvel on his visit to Laramie, which put the Pokes at the top of a list of programs that contacted the former Denver East standout after he entered the portal.

“The portal, man, I’m not going to lie, it was really overwhelming,” Harrell said of the process. “I heard from a lot of different schools. My decision just came down to who really wants me, who really cares about me. I felt like that here. It’s a great school with a great staff and great teammates. I love it.”

Hawkins and Harrell have some big cleats to fill in UW’s revamped secondary.

Coldon was fourth on the team with 68 tackles and was 10th in the Mountain West with 10 passes defended. Hearn added 30 tackles and five passes defended.

Cam Stone, who was listed as the backup at both cornerback spots last season, is also competing for a starting spot this spring. Zaire Jackson, one of the stars of last year’s spring game, is competing at the nickel position.

“Competition is the best thing I know to motivate a football team,” Bohl said. “Competition brings out the best in guys, and there is good competition at the cornerback spot, including the guys who have been here. Cam has shown some good things and went in and played well when he played last year. Certainly his experience helps.

"Both Deron and Jakorey have played in either the Big Ten or the SEC, so they have played meaningful reps, as well.”

Harrell missed the 2021 season with a hip labral tear and only played in three games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after being a part of Wisconsin’s 2019 Rose Bowl team.

The 6-foot-2 senior, who only has one year of eligibility remaining, said his parents are looking forward to being able to watch him play in person at War Memorial Stadium instead of making the long treks to Madison, Wisconsin, from Denver.

“Playing in the Big Ten there’s a lot of competition of course. But even here there’s a lot of competition in the Mountain West,” Harrell said. “It’s hard to play on the Division I level, there’s competition happening everywhere, so I respect every conference. I know they have a lot of really good receivers in this conference so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.”

Hawkins said he was a little “lightheaded” during his first workout on the High Plains, but Wyoming’s football culture was not a shock to him.

“I knew about Wyoming and of course Josh Allen,” Hawkins said. “The people down there in the South know about Wyoming, at least the people do that watch a lot of football. This is a great opportunity for me. It's a blessing.”

