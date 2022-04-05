UIndy increases campus safety measures

LVIV, Ukraine, April 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Saturday called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from amassing Russian forces after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighbouring region were killed in a missile attack the previous day. Air-raid sirens...
(CNN) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson marked her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court with a moving speech from the White House on Friday, in which she celebrated the "hope and promise" of a nation where it was possible for her family to go from living under segregation to a Supreme Court appointment in one generation.
Will Smith is reportedly banned from attending any Academy events for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars over a joke the comedian made about the “King Richard” actor’s wife. The Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden hosted Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday to celebrate her historic confirmation by the Senate to serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. To cheers and applause, Biden stood with Vice President Kamala Harris — the first...
Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses, arguing in a legal filing Friday that union organizers and the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results. It now wants to redo the election. The e-commerce giant...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills Friday that target transgender young people and classroom discussion of LGBTQ identities. One of the bills makes it a felony for medical professionals to provide gender-affirming medical care people under 19. Her signature makes Alabama the third state in the country to pass...
New York (CNN Business) — A SpaceX rocket carrying three paying customers and a former NASA astronaut took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday morning, kicking off a first-of-its-kind mission that will take the group on a 10-day mission to the International Space Station. The spacecraft,...
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden. Pelosi, D-Calif., received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.
