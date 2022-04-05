ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

El Centro’s CUHSD Seeking New Superintendent

By Calexico Chronicle
calexicochronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — The Murrieta Valley Unified School District has selected current Central Union High School District Superintendent Ward Andrus to be its next superintendent beginning July 1, according to...

calexicochronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s new school superintendent vows sweeping changes to district, starting with its culture

Vickie Cartwright has spent seven months leading a school district that has struggled with declining enrollment, performance and public trust but, now officially at the helm, she vows to make sweeping changes. Cartwright, 51, was named the permanent superintendent of Broward County Public Schools last month after six months as the interim leader. She outlined her vision for tackling some of ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Centro, CA
City
Murrieta, CA
El Centro, CA
Education
Local
California Education
The Bergen Record

Nutley beginning search for new schools superintendent

The Nutley school district is looking for the public's input as it starts the search for a new superintendent. In an emotional announcement at the Nov. 29 school board meeting, Superintendent Julie Glazer said she would not be extending her contract past June 30. During her announcement, Glazer said working at the Nutley school district has...
NUTLEY, NJ
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD hires Theresa Williams as district's new superintendent

The Plano ISD board of trustees unanimously approved a new contract for Theresa Williams to take over as the district's new superintendent June 1. Theresa Williams, the district's current deputy superintendent and chief operating officer, was named as the district’s lone finalist for the superintendent position Feb. 28. School districts are required by state law to wait 21 days after naming a lone finalist for superintendent positions before officially hiring them. The district’s current superintendent, Sara Bonser, informed PISD’s board of trustees Jan. 25 that she plans to retire at the end of the school year to spend more time with her family.
PLANO, TX
KGMI

Ferndale School District narrows search for new superintendent

FERNDALE, Wash. – The Ferndale School Board has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to six finalists. The candidates come from districts as close as Ferndale and Bellingham and as far away as an international college in Bogota, Colombia. They include:. Heather Leighton, currently a middle school principal...
FERNDALE, WA
KOMU

Jefferson City School District announces new superintendent

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District announced its new superintendent, Bryan McGraw, in a news release Monday night. Over the past 26 years McGraw has served numerous roles in education. Those include a classroom teacher, intermediate school assistant principal (grades 6-8), acting elementary school principal, high school assistant principal and principal, and secondary education director.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Cuhsd#Central Union High School#The Board Of Trustees#Spanish
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

St. Cloud school district names Sartell's Nelson as new assistant superintendent

Kay Nelson has been named the assistant superintendent of secondary education for the St. Cloud school district. Nelson has more than 30 years of experience as an educator, including as a K-12 music teacher, secondary choral director and curriculum director. For the past nine years, she has worked as Sartell-St. Stephen school district assistant superintendent.
SARTELL, MN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Oxford parents voice safety concerns to new superintendent

OXFORD, Mich. – With former Oxford Schools Superintendent Tim Throne officially out, the first school board meeting took place with new Superintendent Ken Weaver unanimously being sworn in. Weaver is no stranger to the district as he’s been principal and assistant principal, but some are saying that now, he...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy