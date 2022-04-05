ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

EFL goals and round-up: Sheffield United back into top six; Wigan go top of L1

SkySports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuton missed the chance to go up to third in the Sky Bet Championship after being held to a 1-1 draw at bottom club Peterborough. Danny Hylton's second-half strike looked like earning a victory for the Hatters, which would have kept faint hopes of overhauling Bournemouth in second alive....

www.skysports.com

SkySports

Premier League

Burnley vs Everton. Premier League. Turf MoorAttendance: Attendance19,830. N Collins (12'12th minute) J Rodriguez (57'57th minute) M Cornet (85'85th minute)
