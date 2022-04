Despite competing with a right hip injury, Westerville South girls track and field standout Marissa Saunders enjoyed a record-breaking 2021 season. Ten days after winning the Division I state title in the 100-meter hurdles (program-record 14.05 seconds) and placing eighth in the 300 hurdles (46.71), Saunders had surgery. ...

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO