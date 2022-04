(Des Moines) Iowa House District 21 Representative Tom Moore said the Iowa House this week passed two significant budget bills. The Health and Human Services budget appropriates a total of $2.101 billion from the General Fund to the Department on Aging, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home. This is an increase of $53.58 million when compared to the estimated budget for FY2022.

