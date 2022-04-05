Trading Post Tuesday, 04/05/22

NEEDHAM, Mass. — If you love all things 19th Century (think Bridgerton or Downton Abbey), impeccable gardens, and antique decor, then you will enjoy tonight’s trip to some of the area’s great estates. We begin at Glen Magna Farms in Danvers. Now an events venue and public park, the estate was once the summer retreat for the Peabody and Endicott families (purchased for a mere $4,000). We tour the Nichols House Museum, a Beacon Hill brownstone whose former owner inspired a musical. Also tonight, prepare to be awed by the grounds at Blithewold, an estate that was only owned by women.

