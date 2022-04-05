Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Opera Philadelphia brings fully staged opera back to the Academy of Music for the first time since September 2019 with four spring performances of Rigoletto. Tickets are on sale now. Long one of the most popular works in the operatic canon, Rigoletto features several well-known arias, including the instantly...
Opera Philadelphia will return for its 2022-23 season with a full slate of in-person programming that includes its marquee Festival O, the 12-day Netflix-style festival where audiences can see a wide range of shows in quick succession. The annual season-opening Festival O, which launched in 2017 and received national acclaim...
This week Opera Philadelphia announced its upcoming 2022-2023 season, starting in the fall. The return to live performances will include the return of Festival O, a two-week festival of live, in-person opera. The annual festival had been impossible to do during the height of the pandemic. Festival O launches the...
Opera Philadelphia has announced its 2022-23 season which will see the return of the season-opening Festival O. Festival O22 (Sept. 21-Oct. 2) The season will open with Rossini’s “Otello” starring Opera Philadelphia Artistic Advisor Lawrence Brownlee as Rodrigo. He is joined by fellow tenors Khanyiso Gwenxane in the title role and Alek Shrader as Iago, with mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack as Desdemona. Spanish director Emilio Sagi directs the production which will be rounded out by Sun-Ly Pierce, Christian Pursell and Aaron Crouch. Corrado Rovaris conducts.
WEEPING WATER – Members of a royal family will take center stage next week when Weeping Water students perform their annual school musical. WWHS students will present “Once Upon a Mattress” at the school auditorium. The storyline is based on “The Princess and the Pea” and features kings, queens, princes, princesses, court jesters, wizards and minstrels.
The Amarillo Opera will present a night of "Opera You Love" during its Opera Gala and Dinner, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 2, at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. "This is another style that we have not had in Amarillo, lots of personality, lots of athletic ability, brilliant music. Even better, all of these songs are well known, so it is perfect for someone who has never been to the opera before," said Mary Jane Johnson, executive and artistic director for the Amarillo Opera.
Four of New York’s rising opera stars are set to perform a program of popular love songs from classical to ragtime and much in between at Broadway’s Supper Club, Feinstein’s/54Below on March 20, 2022. The featured artists have performed at the Metropolitan Opera in recent runaway productions.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The saxophone is one of the most renowned instruments across genres, including jazz, rock and concert bands, among many others. In addition, it makes a great learner instrument for beginners or musicians looking to try something new. However, it can be intimidating to sift through the options with so many different kinds and qualities available today. The Glory Professional E-flat Alto Saxophone Bundle not only has a great sound quality but also comes with all the accessories you need for a reasonable price.
MANHATTAN — On April 1 and 2, K-State Dance will present "Spring Dance Concert '22" at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium at Kansas State University. This year's event features "Concerto Grosso," a masterwork of American dance by pioneering choreographer José Limón, along with a short film and six dances by K-State dance faculty and students.
The Buffalo High School Theater Company will perform their spring play Into the Woods at the Buffalo High School Auditorium in two shows next week. According to Wikipedia, Into the Woods “is a musical with music and lyrics written by Stephen Sondheim. The story intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairytales, exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. The musical is tied together by a story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family, their interaction with a witch who has placed a curse on them, and their interaction with other storybook characters during their journey.”
The Royal Opera’s new Peter Grimes is a co-production with Madrid’s Teatro Real, where it was first seen, and hugely admired, last year. Conducted by Mark Elder, directed by Deborah Warner, and superbly cast, with Allan Clayton tremendous in the title role, it’s an angry, confrontative, rightly unsettling interpretation of Britten’s first great examination of the relationship between the outsider and society.
After the tumultuous last few years, Justin Poole and James Richardson felt a need to offer a message of faith and peace. The two Eastern Mennonite University professors knew a theater production combining storytelling and music with a Biblical story could convey that message. They also knew the one-act opera “Noye’s Fludde” (Noah’s Flood) by Benjamin Britten, with its spectacular pageantry, music, drama and comedy, could give audiences a visceral experience of hope.
(BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present a student theatre production, Spring Studio ’22, Wednesday-Saturday, April 13-16, at 7:00pm, in the Welpe Theatre at the College’s Branchburg campus. The studio production features a cast of 20 in lively scenes full of humor, all unified by their studio setting. The bill includes three superb offerings by RVCC Professor of Theatre Dennis Russo.
A new music venue, Outernet Live, is set to launch in central London in the summer. The venue will form part of Outernet London, “a billion-pound immersive media, music and culture district” that will be located on the corner of Oxford Street and Charing Cross Road. Outernet Live,...
At the end of 2020, fashion designer Carly Cushnie became one of the most high-profile talents forced to close their businesses due to the pandemic. For independent designers like Cushnie who specialize in evening wear and going-out clothes, the shutdown had proved especially brutal. But the London-born designer—who first made her mark on the New York fashion world as the cofounder of Cushnie et Ochs—was determined to prove that the closing of one door could lead to the opening of a new one.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to go back to the vault with 18 Sports Flashback. On this edition, we revisit a legendary photo from the 1960’s with two of the broadcasting giants who helped build WETM-TV. The late-great Carl Proper and Bruce Flaherty defined a long era of WETM-TV news in the Twin Tiers. […]
To celebrate its 70-year anniversary, the Canadian Opera Company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” this May. The opera will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and feature Canadian director Anna Theodosakis leading the revival of the audience favorite. “I’m...
The Baltimore conductor has imported a rapper to improve on Schiller’s Ode to Joy. So we’ll be hearing the symphony with a new text?. You know, the [Friedrich] Schiller poetry is phenomenal, but it’s not relevant for us today. The word “Joy” meant something different in his day. Schiller was revolutionary because the idea of individuality and individual freedom was something very new back then. I [thought], why don’t we consider reimagining the text? With the same themes, the global themes of unification, tolerance, humanity, humankind, and joy. And what is joy really? So, I started this project called the Global Ode to Joy. And I had scheduled 12 performances with nine new texts, including texts in Zulu, in Maori, for New Zealand. We’ve had texts in German, Portuguese. They’re not just translations. They’re really reinventions. Tracy K. Smith, the former U.S. Poet Laureate did a version that we were supposed to premiere at Carnegie Hall. And then the text for Baltimore is done by my friend Wordsmith, Anthony Parker.
