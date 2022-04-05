Marshall at WVU: First pitch, where to watch and more

TONIGHT: Let’s get this out of the way now… there will not be much sunshine at all across the Ohio Valley skies this week. If anything, keep the umbrellas around since we have chances for rain the next five days. The color that always describes a Monday is grey and it was out in full force today. Grey will also be a common theme this week too. Today was not the warmest of days for sure, as temperatures struggled to get out of the mid 40s for the high. Wind was not too prevalent, so we did not have a wind chill. Sprinkles and pocket of drizzle started to fall around lunchtime and lingered into the afternoon. Tonight, cloudy skies reign supreme with most of the rain starting to wrap up. Overnight lows into the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A seasonable chill for this time of year. One phrase that will help us get through the week, “April Showers Bring May Flowers!”.

