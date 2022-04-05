ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Marshall at WVU: First pitch, where to watch and more

By Ryan Decker
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time in as many weeks, West Virginia and Marshall will square off on the diamond. WVU is coming off an impressive series win over then-No. 12 TCU, while Marshall has struggled mightily over the past two-plus weeks. This will be the 77th...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

WVU President E. Gordon Gee visited Wheeling Park High School with advice and compliments

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Dr. Gee’s first message to Wheeling Park students was this: whatever path you choose, some form of higher education is vital. “I’d love to have them all come to the University!” he said with a smile. “But I want them all to know that education is their future. Whether they come to the University, a community college or technical.”
WHEELING, WV
thecomeback.com

College hoops fans react to star entering transfer portal

One of college basketball’s most productive big men over the last two seasons will be playing elsewhere next year. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported on Friday that Louisiana Tech power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be entering the transfer portal. Lofton is arguably college basketball’s most unique player. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTRF

First pitch moved for WVU-Baylor series opener

WVU baseball’s series opener will start a little earlier than originally planned. The Mountaineers will get started against Baylor at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Wagener Field. It was originally slated for 6:30 p.m. ET, but was moved due to inclement weather. WVU will send righty Jacob Watters...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Marshall, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Huntington, TX
State
Texas State
City
Huntington, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Marshall, TX
WTRF

Former WVU stars get prominent spots in MLB The Show 22

Manoah leads the way, dubbed Blue Jays "Face of the Franchise" in MLB The Show 22. Major League Baseball’s Opening Day has begun, but gamers around the world hit the diamond on Tuesday when Sony’s MLB The Show 22 was released on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Two...
MLB
WTRF

WVU men’s soccer set to join Sun Belt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU men’s soccer has landed in a new league, one that’s being resurrected into somewhat of a national juggernaut. After playing their final season in the MAC last fall, third-year head coach Dan Stratford and the Mountaineers will migrate to the Sun Belt Conference, and are set to begin competition in that league in 2022.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia walks to walk it off vs. Baylor

Mazey's comeback kids do it again, but this time, patience is the key. West Virginia has won most of its games in 2022 by speeding around the base paths, but it needed just a few walks to take down Baylor on Friday. The Mountaineers earned their third walk-off victory of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mazey
WTRF

RB Mathis continues to show he is a true competitor

Tony Mathis spent the last two seasons learning everything he could from Leddie Brown. Playing behind a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher meant his reps were limited, but his determination was anything but. He spent that time absorbing all the knowledge he could from Brown. He remained committed to the program and...
NFL
WTRF

Older brother of Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah found dead

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has returned from Africa following the death of his older brother. Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, who played linebacker at William & Mary, was found dead inside a burned house in Hampton, Virginia, on Tuesday. Police are investigating the 23-year-old’s death as a possible homicide.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF

Mountaineers back home, play host to No. 12 OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy. “It will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU track set for Mason Spring Invitational

The West Virginia University track and field team travels to the Mason Spring Invitational on April 9, at George Mason Stadium, in Fairfax, Virginia. Saturday’s action will begin with field events at 9:30 a.m. ET, followed by track events at noon. Live results for the meet are available at WVUSports.com.
FAIRFAX, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Tcu#Mountaineers#Wv Time#The Mountaineers And Herd#The Thundering Herd
WTRF

WVU freshmen Hussey, Wetherholt gear up for second Big 12 series of young career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – When West Virginia (17-10) stepped onto the field for the first time this season, a pair of true freshmen were featured in the starting lineup. The two first-year players, third baseman JJ Wetherholt and first baseman Grant Hussey, have been mainstays in the lineup ever since. Each have played in every game but one this year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU rowing travels to New Jersey to compete in Knecht Cup Regatta

The WVU Rowing team travels to Cherry Hill, New Jersey, for its second competition of the season this weekend on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, competing on the Cooper River in the Knecht Cup Regatta. “Now that we’ve busted the rust off, we’re striving for more complete racing...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WTRF

Not much sun across the Ohio and West Virginia for this upcoming week

TONIGHT: Let’s get this out of the way now… there will not be much sunshine at all across the Ohio Valley skies this week. If anything, keep the umbrellas around since we have chances for rain the next five days. The color that always describes a Monday is grey and it was out in full force today. Grey will also be a common theme this week too. Today was not the warmest of days for sure, as temperatures struggled to get out of the mid 40s for the high. Wind was not too prevalent, so we did not have a wind chill. Sprinkles and pocket of drizzle started to fall around lunchtime and lingered into the afternoon. Tonight, cloudy skies reign supreme with most of the rain starting to wrap up. Overnight lows into the morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A seasonable chill for this time of year. One phrase that will help us get through the week, “April Showers Bring May Flowers!”.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
WTRF

A rainy week continues for Ohio & West Virginia

Tuesday: Starting off mostly cloudy with rain showers starting later this afternoon/evening. High of 60 degrees. Wednesday: Once again starting off with cloudy skies with rain joining in that evening. There could be some storms embedded within the rain as it moves through. High of 69 degrees. Thursday: Starting and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy