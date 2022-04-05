ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Minnesota Vikings Legend Doug Sutherland Dead At 73

By Jason Hall
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHveu_0f0QvhGn00
Photo: Getty Images

Doug Sutherland , a former NFL defensive tackle best known for his 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as a member of the legendary "Purple People Eaters" defense, has died at the age of 73.

Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf and his brother, Owner/President Mark Wilf , issued a joint statement in tribute to Sutherland on Tuesday (April 5) shared on Vikings.com :

"Doug Sutherland was one of our proudest Legends. His humble nature did not allow for him to talk much about his own playing career, but Doug was a key member of some of the best defenses in NFL history and three Super Bowl teams. Doug was also the consummate teammate after football. He was one of the most active members of Vikings Legends events and didn't miss a chance to help out at a community event or lend a hand where needed. Our thoughts are with Doug's friends and family."

Sutherland was selected by the New Orleans Saints at No. 348 overall in the 14th round of the 1970 NFL and spent one season with the franchise before being traded to the Vikings in 1971.

The Wisconsin native made 90 starts in 138 total appearances for Minnesota, which is the fourth-most in franchise history for the defensive tackle position behind John Randle , Kevin Williams and Alan Page

Sutherland was also named to the 50 Greatest Vikings list celebrating the team's 50-year anniversary in 2010.

Sutherland was a member of three of the Vikings' four Super Bowl teams, which included making starts in Super Bowls IX and XI, as well as appearing in Super Bowl VIII.

Sutherland spent his final NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks in 1981.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Star, NFL Hall Of Famer Has Died At 76

On Thursday night, the football world mourned the loss of a Hall of Fame offensive lineman. Rayfield Wright, who starred for the Dallas Cowboys for years, passed away today after suffering from a severe seizure several days ago, according to a statement from the NFL Hall of Fame. He was 76 years old.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
FanSided

NFL rumors: DK Metcalf trade offer the Seahawks can’t refuse

The trade price for WR DK Metcalf could include a trade package that the Seahawks can not refuse. What will it take for the Seahawks to give up their star receiver?. The Seattle Seahawks have already traded away Russell Wilson. The question at large is, what will it take for the Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf, as well?
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Page
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
346
Post
355K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy