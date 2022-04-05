2022 Red Sox Season // Red Sox Bullpen // The State of Baseball – 4/5 (Hour 1)

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Nolan Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals, minus their rookie manager, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday. Oliver Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium...
TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Saturday.George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.Facing left-hander Brett Martin (0-1), Espinal hit for Cavan Biggio with a runner at first and two out. Speedy Raimel Tapia scored without a play at the plate on Espinal's double to left-center.Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (1-0) worked one inning for...
The mathematics are in: The Detroit Red Wings have been eliminated from advancing to the playoffs for a sixth straight season.
The demise has been on the horizon, but it became official Saturday when the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Capitals reached 88 points, ensuring the Wings cannot catch them for the...
