Families have fun during New Book Festival at Lewis Library in Fontana; see photos

(Good Things Utah) The time has come to get out of the house and enjoy the beautiful weather that’s in store for us for the rest of this year. For those who have beautiful weather year-round, like residents of Saint George, the possibilities are endless. Still, to most natives of this quickly-growing city, the most entertaining place to visit any time of the year is Fiesta Fun Center. Since they opened in 1993, this has been a go-to destination for visitors of all ages looking to have a great time. With popular attractions like mini-golf, go-karts, batting cages, and bumper boats, Fiesta Fun Center has something for everyone to enjoy.
