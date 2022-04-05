ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter confirms an edit button is in the works

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIHn5_0f0Qtzz300

(NEXSTAR) – Twitter wasn’t joking on April Fools’ Day when they tweeted, “we are working on edit button.”

The San Francisco-based social media company confirmed Tuesday that they have been working on the long-requested feature since last year.

“We’ve been exploring how to build an Edit feature in a safe manner since last year and plan to begin testing it within Twitter Blue Labs in the coming months,” tweeted Jay Sullivan , head of consumer product.

Twitter added in an announcement from its communications team that no poll was consulted, apparently referencing Elon Musk.

Could Elon Musk cause Twitter to finally get an edit button?

On Monday, after becoming the social media platform’s largest outside stakeholder , Elon Musk tweeted a poll asking followers if they wanted an edit button. Within an hour of the poll being posted, the majority of voters selected “yse” rather than “on.” As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 75% of the 4.2 million votes were for the edit button.

Currently, Twitter users are faced with a tough decision after spotting a typo in a published tweet – delete or live with it, making corrections in a thread.

Twitter does offer an ‘undo’ button to its Twitter Blue subscribers , which allows users to cancel a tweet before anyone else sees it. But even being a paying subscriber doesn’t give you access to a simple edit button.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a 2020 interview with Wired that the company would “probably never” create an edit button, noting that while it would be helpful for some errors, it could give way to malicious changes to tweets.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet and that person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” Dorsey said. “So that’s something to watch out for.”

When an actual edit button might go live is not clear, and Sullivan warned users to be patient, adding, “We will approach this feature with care and thoughtfulness and we will share updates as we go.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
HackerNoon

Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button?

In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. The app has announced that they will extend a worldwide test. This feature can help filter what appears on the timeline. Some specialists say that this can improve the quality of the interactions in the app. Considering these pieces of information, we asked the technology community what they thought about this addition and we covered some of the downsides.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
DBLTAP

Respawn Working on Kraber Changes, Apex Devs Confirm

Apex Legends developers have confirmed that changes to the Kraber are coming to make it less divisive. The Kraber has been a weapon of hot discussion within the Apex community. This powerful sniper has been known to one-shot opponents, with players and pros calling on the weapon to be removed from Ranked play and competitive altogether.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Twitter DM search now works the way you'd expect

Twitter is expanding DM searches to help you find the exact conversation you're looking for. The social media app now lets you use the search bar in the DM inbox to find specific messages. Type in a keyword or name, pick the "Messages" tab and you'll see any relevant messages, including older ones.
INTERNET
WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Twitter Blue Labs
WLNS

Family interpreter: Video shows officer shoot man in back of head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer this week, is demanding video that shows what happened be released right away. “(Lyoya’s father) Peter wants the video out and Peter wants justice,” Siku said. “He wants...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

DeWitt police officer that drew gun on Black teen charged

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An off-duty DeWitt police officer that followed a Black teenager that was delivering newspapers now faces felony charges from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.  Vorce is charged with the following in Clinton County’s 65A District Court: assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a felony punishable by up to 4 years […]
DEWITT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WLNS

Dwayne Stephens is leaving MSU

Doctors see increase in prolonged cold, flu symptoms. Fred Upton announces he will not run for reelection. Canceled flights turn spring break into a headache.
COLLEGES
WLNS

Biking abandoned railways? Expect it this summer in Michigan

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) — Get moving, get biking! That’s the motto of a young Grand Ledge woman who plans to create a new kind of biking industry in the Great Lakes State. Macie Hefron, 21, says she plans to bring biking to the abandoned railroad tracks across Michigan. While the project is still in […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Prosecutor asks for GRPD shooting video not to be released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The day after the Grand Rapids police chief said he hoped to soon make public video showing one of his officers shooting and killing a man, the Kent County prosecutor said he has asked police not to release any evidence in the case — including that video.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy