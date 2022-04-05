ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill’: Classic snack gets a new face

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Move over, Jack —  baseball fans can soon line up to buy some peanuts and Cracker Jill, as the iconic gametime snack launches “a new face” to recognize women in sports.

The caramel-coated popcorn’s maker, Frito-Lay, announced the addition of Cracker Jill on Tuesday, saying the move was aimed at celebrating “the women who break down barriers in sports.”

Bags of Cracker Jill will be available at concession stands at ballparks around the country, and to fans who donate at least $5 to the nonprofit Women’s Sports Foundation on the snack’s website.

As part of the new nibble’s launch, the more than 125-year-old brand released an “updated” version of the seventh inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” belted out by singer Normani.

In the tune, Normani sings, “Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill. No one can stop you if you have the will.”

Albert Pujols files to divorce wife of 22 years, days after she had brain surgery

The former Fifth Harmony member said she was proud to join “a campaign entrenched in inclusivity and empowerment because it’s vital for young girls to see themselves represented and join in on the celebration of the achievements made by the women before them.”

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,”  Tina Mahal, Frito-Lay North America’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed,” Mahal said. “We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

The company also announced a $200,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation.

The images of Jill for the packages of the peanut-filled products were created by artist Monica Ahanonu. Frito-Lay said the five different versions of Jill on the bags were “inspired by the most represented ethnicities” in the United States, according to Census Bureau data.

The nickel in your coins is now worth more than 5 cents, but you can’t cash in

While Cracker Jill’s debut was timed to coincide with this year’s baseball season, Frito-Lay said the intention is for “Jill to continue to join Sailor Jack as a member of the team roster and part of the brand ethos.”

The addition of “Jill” comes as several brands have highlighted inclusivity while updating the images of their most recognizable female characters.

Earlier this year, M&Ms announced its candy characters — including the “Green M&M” — would be getting fresh looks with more “nuanced personalities.” Disneyland Paris also unveiled a new outfit for Minnie Mouse — a pantsuit — which designer Stella McCartney called a “symbol of progress for a new generation.”

