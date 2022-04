If “Fear of the Dawn,” Jack White’s new solo album, were any more b-a-n-a-n-a-s than it is, he’d have to change his current color scheme of choice from blue back to yellow. And it’s not low-hanging fruitiness we’re talking about here. The record is tailor-made for headbangers and brainiacs, both — veering loudly between what used to be known in pre-metal days as “heavy music” and the kind of moment-by-moment gear-shifts and surprises that have usually been the province of headier prog-rock. You can imagine him hanging up a “Mad genius at work” sign on the studio door, but it’s at least as primal as it is experimental.

MUSIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO