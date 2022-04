Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he will round up migrants at the border and ship them on busses to Washington DC, where they will be unloaded at the steps of the US Capitol. "President Biden refuses to come to the southern border to see the chaos he has created. So, we're taking the border to him. Texas will be transporting illegal immigrants to the U.S. Capitol," Mr Abbott wrote.But only if they want to go.The governor's move was clearly meant to be a show of force to Texan conservatives ahead of his gubernatorial race this fall, but upon further...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO