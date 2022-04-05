ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Another BYU basketball guard has reportedly entered the transfer portal

By Ryan McDonald
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in less than a week, a guard on the BYU men’s basketball team has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Tuesday, Verbal Commits reported that sophomore Hunter Erickson...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Kentucky Basketball Freshman Announces Transfer

Kentucky forward Bryce Hopkins has announced his decision to transfer after just one season in Lexington. The former four-star recruit took to Twitter to share his transfer portal decision on Thursday morning. “Lexington you will always have a special place in my heart,” he wrote. “This journey has been...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reveals If Kansas’ NCAA Title Could Be Revoked

Just two days ago, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks added another national title to the school’s illustrious history. Kansas used an historic comeback to take down the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday night. After falling down 40-25 in the first half, the Jayhawks erased a 15-point deficit en route to a 72-69 victory.
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Spun

Look: Rick Pitino Reacts To The Steve Lavin News

Once rivals in the NCAA Tournament and later the Big East, Rick Pitino and Steve Lavin both returned from self-imposed college basketball exile to take on the challenge of leading mid-major programs. With Lavin set to join San Diego this coming season, Pitino has some thoughts on the hire. Taking...
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Responds To The Floor Conspiracy

During the second half of the national title game, North Carolina star Armando Bacot suffered an ankle injury. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the game. After the game was over, a few eagle-eyed college basketball fans noticed that the floorboard briefly moved when Bacot was driving to the rim. Some fans believe that subtle shift in the floorboard is why Bacot rolled his ankle.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kentucky Fans Appear To Be Growing Frustrated With Coach Cal

John Calipari has experienced the highs of coaching an elite college basketball program. Right now though, Coach Cal is going through a bit of a rough patch. Kentucky finished the 2021-22 season with a respectable 26-8 record, but losing to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s nearly erases all of that hard work. And to make matters worse, the program is losing former four-star recruit Bryce Hopkins to the transfer portal.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Verbal Commits#Cougars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis adds another accolade in first season

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program just completed an NCAA Tournament run for the ages, despite coming up short in the title game. The Tar Heels used a big six-week stretch from the end of February to early April to reach the Final Four and title game as they were on the bubble for most of this past season. The job that Davis has done in his first season as head coach not only gives the program confidence but made for a very special first year. And now he’s being rewarded for it again. On Wednesday, Davis was named the Clarence “Big House” Gaines College Basketball Coaches of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. This is the second coach of the year award for Davis in just his first season as the head man in charge in Chapel Hill and leading the Tar Heels to a 29-10 overall record. The Gaines Awards will be presented during the NSMA’s 62nd awards banquet on June 27, 2022 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Spun

Look: Former Duke Star Responds To Coach K’s Admission

Coach K recently addressed the rumors that he might unretire and return to Duke for one more season. One of his former stars had some thoughts on that. Appearing on ESPNU Radio yesterday, Coach K made it clear that he’s done with coaching. If he does return it won’t be in that capacity.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

5-Star PG Skyy Clark Announces Commitment

Five-star point guard Skyy Clark announced his commitment to Illinois today, choosing the Illini over several other prominent programs. Clark, who starred for Montverde (Fla.) Academy, originally committed to Kentucky in October 2020 but backed off that pledge on March 6. Late last month, he shared a top six of Illinois, Louisville, Maryland, Tennessee, USC and Washington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas’ quarterback room shrinks with this player hitting the transfer portal

KJ Jefferson is the unquestioned starting quarterback for Arkansas heading into the 2022 season. The question this spring is who would be his primary No. 2. Three healthy players were fighting the the job, led by last year’s No. 2 Malik Hornsby, although Hornsby has spent a good chunk of spring practice getting reps at wide receiver, too, in order for Arkansas to use his speed and athleticism more often. Now the job is down to Hornsby and South Florida transfer Cade Fortin after sophomore Lucas Coley announced his entry into the transfer portal Wednesday. Fortin is a walk-on. “I would like to say thank you to the University of Arkansas,” Coley wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the coaching, nutrition and academic staff, and especially the welcoming Razorback fan base.” Coley was a four-star recruit out of San Antonio two years ago. He picked Arkansas over Virginia Tech, Houston, Illinois and others. He did not play during his stay at Arkansas and will transfer will four years of eligibility left.
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Top-30 prospect Tyrese Proctor sets commitment date

The No. 26 overall prospect in the 2023 class, Tyrese Proctor, will announce his commitment on Thursday, April 7th, he tells On3. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Canberra (AUS) NBA Global Academy is set to decide between Arizona, Duke, and the G-League. He’s officially visited both the Wildcats and the Blue Devils.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Football named one of College Football’s “Most Exciting Teams” ahead of 2022 season

We now take a break from the myriad of mock drafts to bring you something that most Arkansas fans already know… Arkansas Razorbacks football is fun again. Although Razorback fans saw that firsthand after witnessing the first nine-plus win season since 2011, it is always exciting to see that the national media also sees the buzz surrounding Arkansas football. Brad Crawford of 247sports recently put out a piece titled “College football’s most boring, entertaining teams ahead of 2022 season”, and Arkansas has made the list as the No. 3 most exciting team for the upcoming season. Arkansas joins fellow SEC squads Alabama and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: JJ Redick’s Rant About College Basketball Going Viral

JJ Redick was an All-American college basketball player at Duke before embarking on a lengthy NBA career, so he knows a thing or two about both levels. On a new episode of Redick’s “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, the former sharpshooter and current ESPN analyst lit into a recent opinion from FOX Sports’ Aaron Torres comparing the college and pro games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shane McMahon’s Son Announces College Football Commitment

Shane McMahon’s son will be playing college football. The grandson of WWE legend Vince McMahon announced his college football commitment on Wednesday evening. Declan McMahon, a running back recruit, announced his decision on social media on Wednesday night. “I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy