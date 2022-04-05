ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s been through so much’: Teen’s Make-A-Wish gift stolen

By Nexstar Media Wire, Meghan Dwyer
 3 days ago

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. ( WGN ) — The family of a Chicago Ridge teen battling a rare blood disease is in agony months after his ‘Make-A-Wish’ dream came true.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson , who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup truck. The Make-A-Wish Foundation helped fulfill Jacob’s wish, much to his surprise.

“I definitely did not expect any of this to happen,” Watson said, adding his thanks to family and friends.

On Sunday, however, someone stole that dream.

Jacob and his family hope whoever is responsible understands that the pickup truck holds sentimental value.

‘Make A Wish’ dream fulfilled for Chicago Ridge teen

“I just feel like he’s been through so much,” mother Jamie Watson said. “He needs a break, you know?”

Long before he was even old enough to drive, Jacob Watson and his grandfather loved trucks. After his grandfather passed away in 2015, he left his old Ford to his grandson.

Then Jacob started having headaches. Doctors diagnosed him with a rare blood disease. Brain surgery and grueling chemotherapy would soon follow.

“He was sick, he was scared, and this is what made him feel good – to get this wish,” Jamie Watson said.

To lift his spirits, the Make-A-Wish Foundation worked tirelessly to transform his grandfather’s old pickup truck exactly how Jacob wanted it, taking nearly two years to finish during the pandemic.

“I used my one wish that I had on it,” Jacob Watson said.

The truck, only covered with liability insurance, was stolen from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game.

“To some people, vehicles are just pieces of metal and stuff but to me, it’s more than metal,” Jacob Watson said. “It’s a part of me. It’s part of my family.”

Surveillance video shows someone in a gray minivan with tinted windows pull up. Someone then exits, does something to the bottom of Watson’s truck, hops inside, and drives off.

Sledgehammer used in high-end heist at Hinsdale Marcus store

“I don’t even care what happens to them, I just want my stuff back,” Jacob said. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere, let someone find it, that’s all.”

Bedford Park police say they are investigating.

“I don’t even know how to help him?” Jacob’s mother said. “I want to help him and I hate that he’s crying and he hurts.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

#Make A Wish Foundation#Wgn News#Chicago Ridge
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
Complex

12-Year-Old-Girl Fatally Shoots Her Cousin, Then Herself While on Instagram Live in ‘Freak Accident’

A 12-year-old girl shot and killed her 14-year-old cousin and herself on Instagram Live during what her mother is now calling a “freak accident,” per KSDK. Paris Harvey shot Kuaron Harvey, before shooting herself, on Friday before 2 a.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said. The girl’s mother, Shanise Harvey, said she left Paris with family after a birthday party.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ford
Kids
Advocacy
Society
Relationships
CBS Chicago

Father of Salena Claybourne's girls was on the phone her when she was killed; 'I heard everything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When 35-year-old Salena Claybourne was shot and killed this week at a South Shore gas station, the father of her two children says he was on the phone with her at the time, and felt helpless as he heard the gunfire that took her life.Claybourne, a security guard at WGN-TV, was gunned down in the middle of the day at the Mobil gas station at 67th and Jeffery on Monday during a carjacking attempt. Antoine Moore, the father of her two daughters, said he's still in shock from the loss."The last words that she said was, 'Oh,...
CHICAGO, IL
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Upworthy

Teen called 'selfish' for refusing to work overtime so coworkers with kids can have more time off

As an employee, the very least you can expect from your workplace is a healthy and fair work environment. One Redditor revealed she was being ostracized for demanding to be treated equally as some of her colleagues. Her boss has been asking her to work overtime and she initially didn't mind. After a while, she requested others to share the workload but was told that she had to continue working because others had children while she didn't. She turned to Reddit and asked if she was wrong for "telling my boss that parents don’t have the first claim on time off and that everybody has a life outside of work?” She has since deleted her account, but the post went viral.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
8 News Now

8 News Now

