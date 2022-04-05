ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon eyeing plan to ban words such as ‘union,’ ‘restrooms’ and ‘slave labor’ from internal chat app: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNWDG_0f0QqohL00

( The Hill ) – Amazon is reportedly considering a program that would flag internal messages among employees that include certain words, some of which pertain to organized labor, according to internal company documents.

The documents, obtained by The Intercept , showed that Amazon’s program intends to block words such as “slave labor,” “prison,” “plantation” and “restrooms.” The plan follows reports that Amazon employees worked so hard that they had to urinate in plastic bottles instead of taking time to go to the restroom.

The “auto bad word monitor” reportedly blacklists profanities and inappropriate terms but also targets terms related to organized labor including “union,” “grievance,” “pay raise,” “compensation” and more.

“Our teams are always thinking about new ways to help employees engage with each other,” Amazon spokesperson Barbara Agrait told The Hill in a statement. “This particular program has not been approved yet and may change significantly or even never launch at all.”

The program has not yet launched and remains in the planning phase, but the plan for the it was reportedly concocted after a November 2021 meeting of Amazon executives looking to reduce employee attrition.

“If it does launch at some point down the road,” Agrait said, “there are no plans for many of the words you’re calling out to be screened. The only kinds of words that may be screened are ones that are offensive or harassing, which is intended to protect our team.”

The report comes just days after Amazon workers at a Staten Island, New York, fulfillment center made it the first company location to successfully unionize .

Amazon issued a statement saying it was “disappointed” in the election results.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” the company said, adding that it may be “filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the [National Labor Relations Board].”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Memphis gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Woman on TennCare fraud “Most Wanted” list arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman on the “Most Wanted” list for TennCare fraud has been located and arrested. 26-year-old Torliquia H. Walker has been on the “most wanted” list for two years. The Office of Inspector General said Walker continued to use TennCare benefits even though she no longer lived in Tennessee, which is a class D felony.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Co-worker found guilty of raping Powell restaurant server

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A cook at a now-closed Powell restaurant has been found guilty of raping a co-worker after a party in August 2019. David Lyndell Cochran, 49, of Newport, was convicted of aggravated rape, two counts of rape and aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday. According to the Knox...
POWELL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Labor#Labor Relations#Slave Labor#Intercept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
WATE

Megan Boswell in court Thursday morning

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the woman accused of murdering her 15-month old daughter Evelyn Boswell, is expected to appear in a Sullivan County court Thursday at 9 a.m.. Megan Boswell faces two counts of felony murder; counts of aggravated child abuse; aggravated child neglect; tampering with evidence; abuse of a corpse; failure to […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
WATE

Troopers work rollover crash along I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol were working a rollover crash along southbound Interstate 75 near the Raccoon Valley Road exit. The crash was soon cleared and lanes were reopened. Photos of the crash shared by THP Knoxville show the incident appeared to be that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy