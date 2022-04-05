Carroll bests Northrop on diamond

Indiana football and basketball players earned some NIL deals recently. As a whole, the 14 Hoosier athletes across all the sports have earned $500,000 so far. Zach Osterman of the Indy Star reported on the news. There were a total of 8 Hoosier athletes from the football and basketball teams who signed NIL deals. Both of the men’s and women’s basketball teams had athletes sign NIL deals. The deals are a part of the ‘Hoosiers For Good’ initiative, which involves athletes signing NIL deals with local charities.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO