Carroll bests Northrop on diamond
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop scored first, with a Pernell Whitsett single bringing home Luke Siren in the bottom of the first inning, but Carroll would score 11 unanswered runs to defeated the Bruins 11-1 at Stavreti Field on Tuesday afternoon.
